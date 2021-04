Elliott allowed one goal on 28 shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Elliott was good for the Flyers, but the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin was a little bit better in this goaltending duel. The 36-year-old Elliott slipped to 11-6-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Flyers visit the Rangers for games Thursday and Friday -- if Carter Hart (lower body) remains out, Elliott would likely be favored to start at least one of those contests.