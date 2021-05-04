Farabee had a goal and two assists with four shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Penguins. He also had two PIM and a plus-3 rating.

Farabee closed out the month of April without a point in his final six games, but he's off to a quick start in May with four points in his first two contests. His goal at 11:37 of the third period snuffed out a mini-rally by the Penguins, making it a 5-2 game. He also registered assists on goals by Kevin Hayes and Robert Hagg. The 21-year-old Farabee has 17 goals and 18 assists in 51 games this season.