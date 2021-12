Jones stopped 10 of 12 shots after replacing Carter Hart midway through the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.

The veteran netminder didn't play a whole lot better than Hart did, but the game was well out of hand by the time Jones took the ice. His numbers have taken a step forward from his last few campaigns with the Sharks, but Jones still has an uneven 2.94 GAA and .917 save percentage through his first eight appearances as a Flyer.