Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Sidelined 4-6 weeks

Neuvirth (lower body) has been handed a 4-6 week timetable for recovery.

Neuvirth's injury -- in concert with Brian Elliott (lower body) being sidelined for an extended period of time -- led the Flyers to add Petr Mrazek from the Red Wings via trade. Mrazek will likely assume primary goaltending duties while the veteran pair rehabs from their injuries. Fortunately for the club, neither of the goalies is expected back prior to the trade deadline. Once the deadline expires, the Flyers can keep as many goalies on the active roster as they deem necessary. The interesting decision will come prior to 2018, with both Neuvirth and Elliott remaining under contract and the younger Mrazek a restricted free agent.