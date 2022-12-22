Pietrangelo supplied a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Pietrangelo set up the first of Mark Stone's two goals in the third period. This gave Pietrangelo an assist for the third straight game, and he's added seven shots on net in that span. The 32-year-old blueliner is playing massive minutes with Shea Theodore (leg) still out, so Pietrangelo should continue to chip in healthy scoring numbers. He's at three tallies, 21 helpers, 57 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings.