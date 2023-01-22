Pietrangelo logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Pietrangelo helped out on goals by Alec Martinez and Byron Froese in the contest. The new pairing of Pietrangelo and Martinez was easily the Golden Knights' best on the blue line. Pietrangelo has three points over his last two games, and he's up to 31 points, a plus-1 rating, 96 shots on net and 99 blocked shots through 38 outings overall.