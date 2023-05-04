Pietrangelo logged a power-play assist, seven blocked shots, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Pietrangelo is up to six helpers through six playoff outings, and he's picked up three of his assists with the man advantage. The defenseman has also been steady on the back end with a plus-2 rating, 20 blocked shots and 13 hits. He's seeing big minutes in all situation as the Golden Knights' leader on the blue line.