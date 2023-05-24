Pietrangelo scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Pietrangelo got in on the fun with a second-period tally that produced the final score. The defenseman has a goal and two assists over his last four games. He's up to nine points, 23 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 16 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 13 outings while serving as the Golden Knights' top blueliner this postseason.