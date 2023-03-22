Pietrangelo recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Pietrangelo has been cruising lately with a goal and 10 assists over his last seven contests. He set up a tip-in for Pavel Dorofeyev on Tuesday, with that goal standing as the game-winner. Pietrangelo is up to nine tallies, 37 helpers, 144 shots on net, 152 blocked shots, 61 hits and a plus-8 rating through 62 outings overall.