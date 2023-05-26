McNabb recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

McNabb set up a Jonathan Marchessault go-ahead goal in the second period for his lone positive contribution in the contest. The bad news was McNabb's pair of high-sticking penalties, which led to two of the Stars' three goals. Through 14 playoff games, the physical defenseman has just two assists to go with 30 hits, 32 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating. He'll continue to play a defensive role in the Golden Knights' top four.