Ferguson made his NHL debut Tuesday against Edmonton, stopping one of two shots in relief of Max Lagace.

The 19-year-old Ferguson was thrown into the fire midway through the third period after Lagace gave up seven goals on 29 shots. It's hard to fault the youngster on the Mark Letestu goal he allowed, but with Malcolm Subban (lower body) nearing a return, we likely won't see much more of Ferguson this season. The Kamloops native became the fifth goaltender to appear in the Vegas crease this season, as injuries have just piled up for the Golden Knights' netminders. Ferguson has a bright future ahead of him, but expect him to be sent back to the WHL soon, with Lagace seeing the majority of crease time in the meantime.