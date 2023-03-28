Ferguson was sent back to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Ferguson's demotion is a good indication that Cam Talbot (lower body) will at least be healthy enough to serve as the backup against the Flyers on Thursday, though Ferguson could still be called up prior to that tilt. During his stint in the NHL, the 24-year-old Ferguson logged two appearances for the Sens in which he posted a 1-1-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .940 save percentage.