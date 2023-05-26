Eichel logged an assist and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Eichel's goal drought reached five games, but he has an assist in each of the last three contests to offset the lack of scoring. The 26-year-old had the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally Thursday. Eichel is up to 17 points, 53 shots on net, 18 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 15 playoff outings.