Fleury was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports, indicating he will be between the pipes against Minnesota on the road for Game 3.

Considering Fleury has given up just two goals on 65 shots (.969 save percentage) through the first two games of the series, it would have been quite a shock to see Pete DeBoer turn to Robin Lehner. As long as the Flower continues to dominate in this series, he should maintain his place in the crease. It will be Fleury's 149th career playoff contest, having posted an 82-64 record and .912 save percentage with 15 shutouts in the postseason.