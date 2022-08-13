Cotter signed a three-year contract extension with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Cotter's deal is two-way in 2023-24 and one-way for the two seasons after that. As such, he shouldn't be expected to take on a regular role with the Golden Knights for another couple of years, though he'll be at the top of the list for call-ups when injuries stretch the team's forward depth. The 22-year-old had two goals and 17 hits in seven games last year.