Carrier (upper body) will not return to Sunday's preseason game against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Carrier saw 9:37 of ice time before being knocked out of Sunday's game. The 27-year-old winger totaled a career-high 20 points last season and should be expected to maintain a middle-six role during the 2022-23 campaign. More information on his status should be available in the coming days.