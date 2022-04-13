Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
It's his second-straight two-point game. Svechnikov has real chemistry with Sebastian Aho and rookie Seth Jarvis, and the trio combined for seven points Tuesday. Svechnikov has a career-high 29 goals, 38 assists (66 points) and 231 SOG in 71 games.
