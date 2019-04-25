Svechnikov (concussion) hasn't cleared the protocol, but should be considered a game-time decision for Game 1 versus the Islanders on Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov missed the final four games of the first-round series versus Washington and his status for round two against New York remains uncertain. The fact that the club called up Clark Bishop from the minors won't exactly instill confidence in fantasy owners. Prior to getting hurt, Svechnikov notched three point in three games and would provide some much need depth scoring for the Canes.