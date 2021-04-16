Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Svechnikov tallied 14 seconds into the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He helped out on Sebastian Aho's insurance marker late in the third. The goal snapped Svechnikov's seven-game scoring drought -- he had just two assists in that span. The Russian winger is up to 30 points, 117 shots on net, 82 hits and 32 PIM in 42 contests