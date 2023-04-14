Burns scored two goals in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.
The 38-year-old defenseman heads into the postseason with plenty of momentum, scoring four goals in the last three games. Burns finishes his first regular season in Carolina with 18 goals and 61 points through 82 games, his best scoring performance since he racked up 83 points for San Jose in 2018-19.
