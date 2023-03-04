Burns recorded four assists in Carolina's 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.
Two of Burns' four helpers were recorded while the Hurricanes had the man advantage. He has 12 goals and 49 points in 60 games this season, including 19 power-play points. Burns has been a consistent contributor lately, providing at least a point in 14 of his last 16 outings.
