Burns netted a goal in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Burns scored at 12:47 of the first period to extend the Hurricanes' lead to 3-0. He has 10 goals and 37 points in 51 contests in 2022-23. Burns is on a seven-game point streak and has recorded four goals and eight points over that span.
