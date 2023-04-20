Burns registered two assists in Carolina's 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Burns picked up a pair of helpers for the second straight playoff contest and has contributed four goals and eight points over his last five outings. The red-hot defenseman was a major offensive force for Carolina throughout the regular season, supplying 18 goals and 61 points in 82 appearances. Even at the age of 38, Burns is well-suited for his role on Carolina's top pairing and first power-play unit.