Andersen stopped 17 of 21 shots, helping the Hurricanes to a 5-4 overtime win over the Kings on Tuesday.

While Andersen didn't have his A-game Tuesday, giving up four goals in the second period, he was able to keep the Hurricanes in the game to pick up the win in overtime. This game gives Andersen six wins in his last seven starts, posting a 1.88 GAA and a .934 save percentage in that span. Andersen will likely take a backseat for the second half of a back-to-back against Buffalo on Wednesday.