Andersen saved 24 of 25 shots in a 4-1 win against Boston on Sunday.

Andersen's shutout bid was halted by Taylor Hall at 3:22 of the third period. Nevertheless, Andersen improved to 10-3-0 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 14 contests in 2022-23. Over his previous five games, the 33-year-old posted a 4-0-0 record, 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage.