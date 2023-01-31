Andersen will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Los Angeles, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen has a posted a 5-0-0 record in January with a .934 save percentage. He has a mark of 10-3-0 on the season with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Kings rank 14th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per game.
