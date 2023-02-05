Pacioretty (Achilles) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Pacioretty isn't expected back before the end of the regular season, though the Hurricanes haven't specified a return timeline for the winger. He tore his Achilles for a second time in less than a year during a game Jan. 19 versus the Wild. His placement on LTIR opens up some cap flexibility for the Hurricanes in advance of the trade deadline, which may allow them to add a top-six-caliber forward to replace Pacioretty.