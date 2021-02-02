Beauvillier (lower body) resumed skating Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier is clearly making progress in his recovery, but he won't play Tuesday night against the Sabres. The 23-year-old forward will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to action.
