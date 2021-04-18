Sorokin will guard the road net in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's loss to the Bruins, and he'll make a second straight start Sunday. The 25-year-old is enjoying an impressive rookie campaign, as he's accrued a .916 save percentage and an 11-4-1 record. He's also 3-0-1 against the Flyers while registering a .933 save percentage.