Sorokin posted a 30-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers.

Sorokin outdueled veteran Brian Elliott in this goaltending battle. Nick Leddy scored the decisive goal in overtime to help secure Sorokin's win. The 25-year-old netminder is 12-4-1 with three shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 17 games. He's allowed just eight goals over his last five outings, going 4-1-0 in that span.