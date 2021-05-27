Sorokin stopped 34 of 37 shots Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Sorokin was touched up by Jeff Carter just 1:27 into the game but settled in the rest of the way, allowing the Islanders to rally from a trio of one-goal deficits. Once Sorokin took the reins from Semyon Varlamov prior to Game 4, he gave the Islanders a decisive goaltending edge over Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry, finishing the series with a 4-0 record and a sparkling .943 save percentage that was topped during the first round only by Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck (.950).