Pageau missed the last 13 minutes of the game Tuesday after suffering an injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz didn't state the nature of the injury other than calling it a tweak. The injury is not considered serious, and Pageau may have been held out of the game because the Isles were down three goals, and the team didn't want to chance that playing in a lost cause could worsen the ailment. Trotz also added that Pageau is expected to play in Game 3 on Thursday.