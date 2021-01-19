Pageau scored the game-winning goal on his only shot in Monday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.

With the Islanders pressing late in the third period, Adam Pelech fired a shot from the blue line that was blocked in the slot and popped up into the air, and Pageau coolly batted the puck behind Tuukka Rask before it could hit the ice for his first goal of the year. The 28-year-old scored a career-high 28 goals through 67 games last season in a campaign split between the Sens and Isles, but a third-line placement with New York this time around will make it tough for him to match that pace.