Wahlstrom still has a chance to break camp with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Coach Barry Trotz is not just handing the job to Wahlstrom; he will have to earn it. Trotz believes in his defensive system, and if you're not committed to skating hard on the backcheck, you're not going to play; it's that simple. If Wahlstrom were to make the team, it would be on the third line where Jean-Gabriel Pageau would be his center. If not, then it's back to Bridgeport of the AHL.