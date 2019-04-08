Jets' Brandon Tanev: Out for Game 1

Tanev (upper body) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Tanev missed the final two games of the regular season due to the injury, and his absence will last at least one more game. The winger put together a breakout season, as he set career highs in goals (14), assists (15) and hits (278). With Tanev out, expect Par Lindholm to stay in the lineup and fill his usual bottom-six role.