Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod
Hellebuyck will be in goal for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Minnesota, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.
While there may be some uncertainty regarding the backup netminder after Steve Mason was injured at practice, Jets fans can rest assured that Hellebuyck will still be in the crease Friday. Outside of his Game 3 misstep, the Michigan native has been stellar, including a 30-save, shutout performance Tuesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...