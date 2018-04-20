Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod

Hellebuyck will be in goal for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Minnesota, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.

While there may be some uncertainty regarding the backup netminder after Steve Mason was injured at practice, Jets fans can rest assured that Hellebuyck will still be in the crease Friday. Outside of his Game 3 misstep, the Michigan native has been stellar, including a 30-save, shutout performance Tuesday.