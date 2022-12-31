Morrissey (lower body) completed a full practice Saturday and is expected to play in Edmonton, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrissey was injured Thursday against the Canucks, but he was on the top pairing at practice. He is having a fabulous season, with six goals and 36 assists in 36 games, already besting his career high in points of 37, set last season in 79 games.