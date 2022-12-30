Morrissey (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Canucks in the third period, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Morrissey's late exit likely means there won't be much of an update on his status in head coach Rick Bowness's post-game comments. The 27-year-old had two assists and two shots on goal in 19:04 of ice time prior to his exit. Morrissey is up to 42 points through 36 contests, so any absence for the breakout blueliner would be a massive one for the Jets to get through. Neal Pionk is most likely to pick up ice time if Morrissey can't play Saturday in Edmonton.