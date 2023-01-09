Ehlers scored his first goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

In his second game back from sports hernia surgery, the 26-year-old winger lit the lamp early in the second period, skating out from behind the Vancouver net and beating an out-of-position Collin Delia inside the far post. Ehlers also picked up helpers on two of Kyle Connor's three goals on the afternoon. Ehlers has only played in four games this season on either side of his surgery, but he's got six points and should remain very productive on Winnipeg's top line alongside Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois.