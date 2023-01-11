Ehlers scored a goal and an assist on five shots in the Jets' 7-5 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Ehlers cut the Detroit lead to 5-4 early in the third period off a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with Pierre Luc-Dubois. The Danish forward would also add an assist on Mark Scheifele's power-play goal later in the third period. Since returning from sports hernia surgery, Ehlers has been red-hot the last two games with two goals and five points. He should continue to be a scoring threat for the Jets moving forward playing a key role in the team's top-six forward core.