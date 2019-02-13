Jets' Patrik Laine: Goal drought lingers

Laine is now goalless in 12 straight games after being held off the scoresheet versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Laine has seen himself bumped from the top power-play unit due to his continuing slump. The Finn would need a monsterous end to the 2018-19 campaign for him to hit the 40-goal mark at this point and almost certainly will miss out on reaching the 60-point threshold, a mark he's hit the past two seasons. While coach Paul Maurice seems content to leave Laine where he is, the bench boss may need to consider moving him up to the top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele in order to get the winger out of his funk.