Athanasiou scored a goal on four shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Athanasiou got loose for a breakaway and scored at 11:45 of the third period. It was his first point in three games since he returned from a month-long absence with an undisclosed injury. Staying healthy has often been the 27-year-old's biggest issue. He has 15 points, 61 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests. Athanasiou will have strong fantasy appeal as long as he remains in a top-line role.