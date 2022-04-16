Athanasiou (undisclosed) is expected to suit up versus Columbus on Saturday, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Athanasiou has missed significant chunks of the season due to various injuries this year, playing in just 22 games for the Kings. When healthy, the 27-year-old center has been relatively productive considering he has nine goals, five assists and 51 shots while averaging 14:41 of ice time. In addition to linking up with the Kings' top line, Athanasiou should also be in the mix for minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit.