Petersen is unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The specifics of his placement remain unclear, but Petersen will not be able to practice or travel with the team until he's been cleared. Petersen was listed as a non-roster player for Thursday's game against the Wild, so this news clarified his absence. Look for Troy Grosenick to handle No. 2 duties behind Jonathan Quick as long as Petersen is sidelined.