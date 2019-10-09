Kovalchuk netted a goal and dished two helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

This was a vintage Kovalchuk performance. He set up the opening goal by Tyler Toffoli in the first period, buried one of his own in the second period to stretch the lead to 3-0 and then supplied a power-play assist on the overtime winner. Kovalchuk has a goal and three helpers through two games this season. He managed 34 points in 64 contests last year, and the Russian winger should approach a similar output.