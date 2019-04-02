MacDermid suffered an upper body injury and will not return to Monday's game against the Flames.

Look for more updates on MacDermid's status to come in the next 24 hours as the Kings are slated to head to Arizona for a matchup with the Coyotes on Tuesday night. Dion Phaneuf and Alec Martinez will likely see an uptick in time on the ice with MacDermid sidelined.

