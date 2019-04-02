Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Suffers upper body injury
MacDermid suffered an upper body injury and will not return to Monday's game against the Flames.
Look for more updates on MacDermid's status to come in the next 24 hours as the Kings are slated to head to Arizona for a matchup with the Coyotes on Tuesday night. Dion Phaneuf and Alec Martinez will likely see an uptick in time on the ice with MacDermid sidelined.
More News
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: First point of season•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Added to NHL roster•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Placed on waivers•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Inks two-way deal with Los Angeles•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Commands qualifying offer•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Sent down to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...