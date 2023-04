Jones (hand) left Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks after the second period, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Jones was seen wincing after a save late in the second period, and Philipp Grubauer took over for the third. Jones left with the Kraken ahead 5-3, putting him in position for the win, but it's his health that will be of greater concern given how late it is in the season.