Bjorkstrand scored two goals in Seattle's 2-1 victory over Colorado in Game 7 on Sunday.

Bjorkstrand had an otherwise quiet series offensively, providing two assists in the previous six contests, but he delivered when the Kraken needed him the most. With 20 goals and 45 points in 81 regular-season outings, it could be argued that the 28-year-old was an unlikely hero, but it also speaks to Seattle's strength of having a wealth of players who can step up offensively. The Kraken will need continued support from forwards like Bjorkstrand, who will likely continue to serve in a middle-six capacity, in their upcoming series against Dallas.