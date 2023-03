Grubauer is set to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Grubauer will look to bounce back after allowing nine goals on 56 shots over his last two starts. The Sharks might be a good opponent for him to face while struggling, given that they have the 24th-ranked offense with just 2.90 goals per game in 2022-23. Grubauer's 12-12-4 with a 3.04 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 30 contests this season.