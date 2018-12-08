Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Partakes in optional skate

Vasilevskiy (foot) took part in an optional skate Saturday, Nick Kelly of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy isn't expected to return for a few weeks, but it's encouraging that the elite netminder is back on the ice in any capacity. The Bolts have been resilient even without Vasi, as they're currently riding a five-game winning streak with eight victories in the past 10 games to remain atop the league standings. Louis Domingue has received most of the starts with the traditional starter unavailable between the pipes.